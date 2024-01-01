Aua Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $209.71 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.27. The firm has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

