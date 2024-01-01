Aua Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,876,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,096,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after buying an additional 4,695,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $229.68 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $153.10 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.70.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

