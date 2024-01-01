Aua Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $170.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.