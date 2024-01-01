Aua Capital Management LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.43 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

