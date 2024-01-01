Aua Capital Management LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aua Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $299.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.21. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $241.68 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.90.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

