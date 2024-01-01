Aua Capital Management LLC Purchases 444 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

