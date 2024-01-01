Aua Capital Management LLC Sells 1,956 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aua Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 4.3% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $108.41 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.18.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

