Austin Asset Management Co Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.25. 3,275,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $165.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

