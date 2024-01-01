Austin Asset Management Co Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,764. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

