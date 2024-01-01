Austin Asset Management Co Inc Decreases Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $687,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.22. 190,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $37.47.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

