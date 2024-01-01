Austin Asset Management Co Inc Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,191 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned 0.76% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 33,976 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 408,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 233,554 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 148,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 35,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 480,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.05. 363,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,145. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

