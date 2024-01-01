Austin Asset Management Co Inc Makes New $260,000 Investment in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $107,000.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

DFAR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,944. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $736.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.