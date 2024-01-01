Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Purchases £5,481 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £5,481 ($6,964.42).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 434.70 ($5.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aviva plc has a one year low of GBX 366 ($4.65) and a one year high of GBX 467.30 ($5.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,173.50, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 417.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 399.26.

AV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 472 ($6.00) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Aviva to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 495 ($6.29) to GBX 485 ($6.16) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 508.80 ($6.47).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

