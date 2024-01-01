Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Purchases £5,481 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2024

Aviva plc (LON:AVGet Free Report) insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £5,481 ($6,964.42).

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of AV opened at GBX 434.70 ($5.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aviva plc has a one year low of GBX 366 ($4.65) and a one year high of GBX 467.30 ($5.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,173.50, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 417.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 399.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 472 ($6.00) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Aviva to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 495 ($6.29) to GBX 485 ($6.16) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 508.80 ($6.47).

Read Our Latest Analysis on AV

About Aviva

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aviva (LON:AV)

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.