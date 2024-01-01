AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Update

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 473,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,013. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.28.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $41.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AxoGen by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in AxoGen by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AxoGen by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

