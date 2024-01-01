Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Axonics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Axonics stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 319,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,224. Axonics has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $68.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axonics

In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 7,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $446,187.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 200.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

