Azarias Capital Management L.P. Buys 219,713 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 103.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,713 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Potash makes up 5.4% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 76.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 30.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intrepid Potash from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intrepid Potash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

IPI traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.89. 146,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,457. The stock has a market cap of $314.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 2.21. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

