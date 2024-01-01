Azarias Capital Management L.P. Buys 479,792 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 479,792 shares during the period. Unifi makes up approximately 4.5% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned 7.15% of Unifi worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Unifi by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Unifi

In related news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 62,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $420,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,858,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,545,070.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 500,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,321,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,509.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 62,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $420,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,858,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,545,070.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unifi Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UFI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 231,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,578. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $120.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.24). Unifi had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $138.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

