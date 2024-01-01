Azarias Capital Management L.P. Buys 59,630 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,630 shares during the quarter. Scholastic comprises 3.5% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 20.1% in the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter worth about $867,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter worth about $651,511,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 6.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 42.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHL shares. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Scholastic Price Performance

SCHL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.70. 230,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,476. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $562.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

