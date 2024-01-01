Azarias Capital Management L.P. Has $4.18 Million Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,390 shares during the quarter. Graham accounts for approximately 2.1% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.36% of Graham worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Graham by 2,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Graham by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Graham by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHM stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.97. 75,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,871. The firm has a market cap of $202.98 million, a P/E ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.50. Graham Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

