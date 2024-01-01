Azarias Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 104.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,710 shares during the period. EZCORP comprises 4.0% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned 1.79% of EZCORP worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EZPW. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $973,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.74. 604,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.88. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.27 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EZPW shares. StockNews.com downgraded EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. TheStreet cut EZCORP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

