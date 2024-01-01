Azarias Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,562 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.6% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.71. 41,496,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,679,902. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

