Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Short Interest Down 13.2% in December

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 4,840,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Azenta Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Azenta stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.14. 275,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,440. Azenta has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $66.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AZTA shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 35.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Azenta by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading

