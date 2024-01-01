B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of RILYG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.85. 47,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,048. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

