B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RILYZ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.40. 251,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,029. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $21.63.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028
