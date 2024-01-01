B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.72. 32,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

