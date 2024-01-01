B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:RILYT)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of RILYT stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $15.56. 124,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,736. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

