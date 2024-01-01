BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Up 28.4% in December

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the November 30th total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

BAE Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESF traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,255. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. 40.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

