Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Short Interest Update

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Baijiayun Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baijiayun Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.31% of Baijiayun Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baijiayun Group alerts:

Baijiayun Group Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:RTC opened at $2.00 on Monday. Baijiayun Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

Baijiayun Group Company Profile

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the provision of video-centric technology solutions. It offers video SaaS/PaaS, video cloud and software, and video AI and system solutions for communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baijiayun Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baijiayun Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.