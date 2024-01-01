Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires 136 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.63 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

