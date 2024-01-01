Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires 18,205 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 613.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEF opened at $96.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.74. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

