Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires 1,900 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 296,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 284,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $53.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.