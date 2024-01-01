Balboa Wealth Partners Buys 3,595 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

