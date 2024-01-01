Balboa Wealth Partners Cuts Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cameco were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

