Balboa Wealth Partners Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Balboa Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June accounts for approximately 1.0% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJUN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000.

Shares of PJUN stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $627.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

