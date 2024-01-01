Balboa Wealth Partners Has $500,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after buying an additional 27,892 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 314,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $52.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $53.27.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.