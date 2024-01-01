Balboa Wealth Partners Has $862,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $68.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

