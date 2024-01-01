Balboa Wealth Partners Has $937,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $436.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $347.19 and a 1 year high of $438.84. The company has a market capitalization of $349.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

