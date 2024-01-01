Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 279 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Southern were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

