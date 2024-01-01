Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 3,009 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,618 shares of company stock worth $20,808,994. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $85.34 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.