Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 770 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $173.89 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.