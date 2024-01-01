Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 770 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $173.89 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.12.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
