Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 955 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.5% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $596.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $589.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.