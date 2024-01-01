Balboa Wealth Partners Trims Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $70.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.