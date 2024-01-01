Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,760 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Bank OZK worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZK opened at $49.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

