Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OZKAP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 67,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

