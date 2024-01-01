Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,700 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the November 30th total of 661,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

BBDC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.58. 874,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Barings BDC had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 163.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Barings BDC by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 54,268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 33.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

