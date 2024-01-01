Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 133.5 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of BTDPF remained flat at $7.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

