Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 133.5 days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Shares of BTDPF remained flat at $7.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
