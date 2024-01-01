Barrett & Company Inc. Acquires 1,679 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,202. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $75.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

