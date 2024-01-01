Barrett & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 0.9% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 792,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

