Barrett & Company Inc. Buys 1,331 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

DFAI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,424. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

