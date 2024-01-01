Barrett & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Barrett & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,074,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101,420. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

